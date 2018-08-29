Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $31,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SDI opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

About Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.