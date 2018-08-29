Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 378,717 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,717 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $30,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,907,000 after purchasing an additional 499,562 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 32.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,879 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $592,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,866 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

