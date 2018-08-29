Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 8,300 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 225.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

VIV stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

