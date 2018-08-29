Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $33.40 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,912 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.50% of EPAM Systems worth $33,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,743,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,720,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 762,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,340,000 after buying an additional 254,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,401,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 163,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

NYSE EPAM opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $445.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,477,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $251,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,636 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

