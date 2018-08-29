Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 146,009 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,009 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,993.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $791,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.