State Auto Financial (STFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on shares of State Auto Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

STFC stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.79.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

In other news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 3,299 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $99,530.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,498 shares of company stock worth $907,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

