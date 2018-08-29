State Auto Financial (STFC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Press coverage about State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State Auto Financial earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.8145094625905 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,103. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on State Auto Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $99,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $907,644 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

