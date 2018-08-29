State Bank Financial (STBZ) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State Bank Financial earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9192311825512 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of STBZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,789. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. State Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%. sell-side analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STBZ. SunTrust Banks lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Gabelli lowered State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.