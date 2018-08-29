State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of MAXIMUS worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,824 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 486,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

