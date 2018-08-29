State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.50 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of ACCO Brands worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,324,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,995,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 520,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,454,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 350,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,379,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BWS Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

In other news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

