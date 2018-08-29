State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,283 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Radian Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,182,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 415,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Radian Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 736,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,544,000 after purchasing an additional 112,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Radian Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.