State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 6,300 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Phibro Animal Health worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 149.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $213,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $223,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,940 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,956. Insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.27 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

