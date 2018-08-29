State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $996,000 Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of VNDA opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

