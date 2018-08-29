State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,316 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $134,002.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of STT opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

