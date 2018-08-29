Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.58 Million

Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will post $13.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $9.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $51.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $51.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $57.79 million to $62.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 59.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, insider Robert T. Ladd acquired 15,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 318,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 86,252 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 112.40%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

