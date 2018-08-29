Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Stericycle by 129.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 102.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $6,194,516.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,541 shares of company stock worth $11,148,901. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

