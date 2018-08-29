Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.37 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,871,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,061 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,930,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,096,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Store Capital by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,665,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Store Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 962,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE STOR opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.12. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

