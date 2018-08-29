Stewart Information Services (STC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stewart Information Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9693403491923 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.74. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $492.87 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.