Stifel Nicolaus Increases Wingstop (WING) Price Target to $80.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $66.74 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $57,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,271 shares of company stock worth $2,287,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,932,000 after acquiring an additional 293,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 15,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 938,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,137,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 492,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.