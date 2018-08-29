Stifel Nicolaus Trims Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Target Price to $22.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

HIBB opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2,591.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 399,621 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 14.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 136.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $6,272,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

