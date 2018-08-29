Stipend Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a market cap of $1.05 million and $9,112.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.02673377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00591145 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00043462 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011366 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 7,859,049 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

