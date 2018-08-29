Stock Spirits Group PLC Announces Dividend of €0.03 (STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Stock Spirits Group stock opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.13).

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.39) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Paul Bal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £10,750 ($13,867.39).

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello under approximately 45 brand names. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.