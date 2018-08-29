Strs Ohio Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 17,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $435,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,630.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $31,807.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,911.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

