Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,742. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of -0.08.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth $11,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,112,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after buying an additional 164,430 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth $7,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 44.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 58.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

