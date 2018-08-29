Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 61,635 Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 65,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 31.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 737,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after buying an additional 135,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.