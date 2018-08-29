Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 19,670 Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,830 shares of company stock worth $1,435,707 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

TIF stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

