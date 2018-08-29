Summit Global Investments Sells 19,870 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.65.

salesforce.com stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $1,293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,802.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 539,485 shares worth $75,770,040. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

