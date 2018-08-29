Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.