Sun Life Financial INC Has $110,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3,034.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,953 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2,099.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 177,916 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 21.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.