Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.54 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 738,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.