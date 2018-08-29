SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.99.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $164.73 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total value of $33,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,128,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 662 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $236,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,858 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,101 shares of company stock worth $152,290,422. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 305.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 297,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

