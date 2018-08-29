SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.93 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $950,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,455 shares of company stock worth $8,489,455. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after buying an additional 3,199,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,490,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after buying an additional 1,172,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9,511.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after buying an additional 1,161,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

