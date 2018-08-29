SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Zayo Group Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Zayo Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zayo Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.88 on Monday. Zayo Group has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,417 shares in the company, valued at $904,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 15,099 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $570,289.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,553,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,209,991.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

