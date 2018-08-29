Sunvest Minerals Corp (SSS) Director Gordon Edward Zelko Acquires 300,000 Shares

Sunvest Minerals Corp (CVE:SSS) Director Gordon Edward Zelko bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Gordon Edward Zelko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunvest Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Gordon Edward Zelko sold 50,000 shares of Sunvest Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Gordon Edward Zelko sold 7,000 shares of Sunvest Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$560.00.

CVE SSS opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Sunvest Minerals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.14.

Sunvest Minerals Company Profile

Sunvest Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on its interest in the McKinnon-Hawkins gold project covering an area of 5,824 hectares located in the Hawkins and Walls Townships, Sault Ste. Marie & Porcupine Mining Divisions, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Strike Diamond Corp.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Sunvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.