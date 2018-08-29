Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

SGY traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.35. 341,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,200. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.76.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Keith Elliott Macdonald sold 17,805 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$37,746.60. Also, Director Paul Colborne acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.39 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Insiders have acquired 135,911 shares of company stock worth $322,299 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

