Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

SLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutherland Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SLD opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sutherland Asset Management has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 9.68%. research analysts expect that Sutherland Asset Management will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sutherland Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutherland Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,060 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sutherland Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sutherland Asset Management by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

