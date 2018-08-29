Swiss National Bank Acquires 62,000 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Symantec worth $42,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Symantec from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

