Swiss National Bank Has $41.82 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $41,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 94,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

