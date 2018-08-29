Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $44,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,924,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 238.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,715,000 after buying an additional 254,246 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $58,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 122.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,656,000 after buying an additional 225,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,597,000 after buying an additional 198,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total value of $880,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,655,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $242.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.32.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

