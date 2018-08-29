Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Shopify worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mackie set a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

