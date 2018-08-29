Symantec (SYMC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Symantec earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.6839662895257 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Symantec will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Symantec to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

