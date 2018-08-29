Symrise (SY1) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.39 ($84.17).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.