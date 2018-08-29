Syndicate (SYNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Syndicate has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $16,231.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syndicate Coin Profile

Syndicate (SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syndicate is www.synx.online.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

