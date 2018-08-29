T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock worth $5,487,844. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

