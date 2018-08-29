Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. 12,274,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,989. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 239.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 62,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

