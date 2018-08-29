TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Director Paul E. Viera Acquires 75,000 Shares

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Paul E. Viera purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.95 million. equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,745,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.