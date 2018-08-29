Takung Art (TKAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Takung Art Co., Ltd. originated and manages an online trading platform for acquiring and selling shared ownership units in Asian fine art, jewelry and precious gem, through its subsidiary. Takung Art Co., Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Takung Art alerts:

Shares of TKAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Takung Art (TKAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.