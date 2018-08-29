Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

TEGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Tallgrass Energy GP stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tallgrass Energy GP has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

In other Tallgrass Energy GP news, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc bought 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,971.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the first quarter worth about $214,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

