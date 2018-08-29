Talos Energy (TALO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.44 and a beta of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $203.91 million during the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

