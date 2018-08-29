Targa Resources (TRGP) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$51.76” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

TRGP stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $111,963.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $167,803.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,283.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $334,507. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 619,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

